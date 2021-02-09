Virginia Aquarium recovers 21 green sea turtle hatchlings at Croatan Beach

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center monitored a green sea turtle nest that was laid in July.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center recovered 21 green sea turtle hatchlings at Croatan Beach and released them to the ocean last Wednesday.

The aquarium said it monitored a green sea turtle nest that was laid in the overnight hours of July 11 and 12. An excavation took place on Sept. 15, recovering the hatchlings that were then released after dark.

According to the aquarium, its stranding response team and trained volunteers kept an eye on the nest over the last several weeks to record all hatchlings and possible disoriented hatchlings from nearby light sources.

During the predicted time of hatching, high tides began to affect the nest, which is believed to have interfered with the turtles' ability to successfully emerge. After getting approval from state and federal agencies, the aquarium intervened and released the 21 hatchlings.

If you see any sea turtle nest activity, you can call the aquarium's 24-hour stranding hotline at 757-385-7575.