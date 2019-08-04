NORFOLK, Va. — Want to be a kid again at the zoo, without kids around? Well, adults only zoo night might be for you!

The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is hosting an exclusive adults-only night Thursday, May 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The animal exhibits will stay open late, guests will meet animal ambassadors, and enjoy a variety of yard games and music.

During the event, food, drinks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. The event is for adults 21 and older. IDs will be checked at the gate.

Tickets for the event are $5 for members and $15 for non-members. The train will be running, and tickets to ride will be $2. According to the zoo, tickets for the event also need to be purchased ahead of time.

Click here to purchase a ticket or learn more.