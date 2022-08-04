Mother cat, 2 kittens abandoned in cardboard boxes outside Norfolk SPCA

The boxes were taped shut, and with the recent hot weather in Hampton Roads, the cats could've easily perished.

NORFOLK, Va. — A cat and two kittens inside cardboard boxes were dumped outside the Norfolk SPCA overnight last Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, the boxes had "cat" written on them in green ink. Inside, a mother cat and her two kittens were left without food or water.

"No real protection from the elements. Just two taped-up cardboard boxes containing [the cats]," the shelter wrote.

The boxes were taped shut, and with the recent hot weather in Hampton Roads, the cats could've easily perished. But luckily, the mother cat, named Genevieve, and her two kittens, Nook and Cranny, survived the night.

All three cats are in good health and up for adoption.

Two cardboard boxes, left on our front step overnight on Friday. The word “cat” written on both in green ink. Inside, a... Posted by Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Nevertheless, abandoning animals is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia, punishable by a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, according to the SPCA. If you are struggling to afford your pet, the SPCA offers services to help ease the cost.

The Norfolk SPCA offers a low-cost community clinic and an Emergency Pet Pantry.