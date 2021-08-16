Museum of the Albemarle to show new movie about Corolla's wild horses

The inaugural viewing of "The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks" will be on Sept. 11 at the museum in Elizabeth City.

The Museum of the Albemarle is set to show a new movie about Corolla's wild horses.

Monday, a spokesperson for the museum in Elizabeth City said the flick would explain how Colonial Spanish horses made a home on the Outer Banks.

Herd conservationists think the mustangs have been thriving in that area for almost 500 years.

The inaugural viewing of "The Secret of Corolla: The Gift from the Outer Banks" will be on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

That Saturday, they'll also have a wild horse expert at the museum, so guests can ask any questions that weren't answered in the movie.

"Discover the story about the Wild Colonial Spanish Horses found on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and how they have made a home," the spokesperson wrote. "Producer Jerry Thompson of Big Dog Films and Meg Puckett, Herd Manager, of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund will be available to answer questions."

The Museum of the Albemarle plans to sell copies of the movie in its gift shop.