CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Health Department confirmed that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said the raccoon was found in the Etheridge Woods neighborhood in Chesapeake.

Te raccoon did confront a dog, but the dog is up to date on its rabies vaccinations.

Rabies is a deadly disease that's caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It can kill animals and humans that get sick from it and is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye, nose or mouth.

Rabies is rare in animals that are up to date on their vaccinations and is highly preventable in humans especially if a vaccine is given early and as recommended. By the time symptoms develop, it is deadly in 100% of cases.

The Health Department advises that Chesapeake residents and visitors take the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid check for injuries and call Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080 or the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672.

Get treated for any animal bite as quickly as possible to ensure a timely evaluation and treatment.

Do not go near wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes or skunks. If you think a wild animal needs help, call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries or a licensed, wildlife rehabilitator.

Call Chesapeake Animal Control for any stray domestic animals, especially if they look injured or sick.

Have all pets vaccinated and keep their vaccinations up-to-date.

Keep pets on your own property.

Make sure garbage cans are sealed.

State law requires that all dogs and cats four months or older to be vaccinated against rabies.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.