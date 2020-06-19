Rehabilitators free bald eagle in Gloucester, just ahead of American Eagle Day

On Friday, the Wildlife Center of Virginia released an rehabilitated eagle that had fallen, injured, into a Gloucester resident's yard on March 9.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Wildlife Center of Virginia celebrated American Eagle Day early this year, when they released a rehabilitated bald eagle in Gloucester County on June 19.

A release from the center said a Gloucester resident saw the bird fall into her yard on March 9. It was admitted to the Wildlife Center of Virginia on March 11, and was "treated for puncture wounds, injuries, and lead poisoning."

Friday, one day ahead of the namesake eagle's annual holiday, the bird was released near the site it was initially discovered.

This year, the center has admitted 24 eagles for treatment and rehabilitation.