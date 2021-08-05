Virginia Zoo's baby white rhino has a name!

Mosi was born at the Zoo on July 11. His name means "first-born" in Swahili

NORFOLK, Va. — The baby Southern white rhinoceros born last month at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk officially has a name!

Mosi is the name chosen for the rhino calf, which was born on July 11. The Zoo hosted a two-week online auction for the naming rights.

The anonymous winner contributed more than $4,200, which will support the International Rhino Foundation.

Mosi means "first-born" in Swahili.

The donor said they wanted "something meaningful" since the calf is the first Southern white rhinoceros born at the Zoo.