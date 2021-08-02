Virginia dog wins MVP, 'most pupular' in 2021 puppy bowl

Marshall is an adorable Boston terrier pup from a rescue in Troy, Virginia. He played for Team Fluff in the puppy bowl.

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. — Marshall, a Boston terrier puppy from Fluvanna, Virginia, swept the competition Sunday night, winning both "Most Pupular" and "Most Valuable Puppy (MVP)" of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII.

The Puppy Bowl airs the same day as the Super Bowl each year. The event features about 70 adoptable pets from around the United States. You can check out some of the furry friends up for adoption here.

The puppies play inside a miniature stadium, and while the rules are much more lax than in human football, the dogs can make "touchdowns" by dragging toys into the end zones. Dogs can be given "penalties" for having accidents on the field.

Marshall, a puppy from a shelter called Green Dogs Unleashed, played for Team Fluff in 2021's bowl.

"Even though Marshall is hearing impaired, it doesn't slow him down, no way! He goes after exactly what his puppy heart wants," his promo said.

Green Dogs Unleashed sent four other adorable dogs to the Puppy Bowl: Hank, Chunky Monkey, Fletcher, Theodore.

The shelter was offering Puppy Bowl t-shirts for $25 donations to its facility.

Operation Paws for Homes, a fostering organization based in Chesterfield, Virginia, also sent seven puppies to the event.