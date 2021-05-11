Be part of 'Adopt an Angel Day' and help spread cheer to children in Hampton Roads this Christmas!

Join us and The Salvation Army for "Adopt an Angel Day" on December 1, and help us make the annual Angel Tree program a success.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has been a part of the holiday season in Hampton Roads for more than four decades. Here at 13News Now, we've been partnering with The Salvation Army and its program since 1984.

This year, we set aside December 1 as "Adopt an Angel Day," and it's easy for you to be part of it.

You can adopt an angel, or angels, by making a monetary contribution here. Your donation will help ensure many children in the area have new clothing and toys on Christmas morning. There's no minimum donation. You can contribute whatever you would like, and know that every little bit truly does help.

The other way you can adopt an angel this year is to grab a tag from a tree at an Angel Tree pickup location. Purchase the item listed on the tag, and return the unwrapped gift to an Angel Tree drop-off location by Dec. 8.

Thanks for your support!

While you're here, check out a little Angel Tree program history from The Salvation Army's website:

Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest-profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Lt. Colonels Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time.

The program got its name because the Whites identified local children’s wishes by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured angels’ pictures. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to allow shoppers to select children to help. Thanks to Lt. Cols. White, who was assigned by The Salvation Army to the Lynchburg area, more than 700 children had a brighter Christmas that first year.