Community activists hold Oceanfront protest, demand answers in the death of Donovon Lynch

On Saturday, a group of protesters marched on Atlantic Ave. and demanded answers from Virginia Beach city leaders.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Saturday, Black Lives Matter 757, BLM RVA (Richmond), and other community activists gathered to protest the shooting death of Donovan Lynch at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

BLM 757 President Japharii Jones was there.

“We’re out here seeking justice," said Jones.

The protest started at the Neptune statue along the Oceanfront. Later in the evening, they marched along the boardwalk.

The group made their way to Donovon Lynch’s memorial site, it's where Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer on March 26, 2021.

“Donovon was not ever a suspect. He was an innocent individual in a situation. So, we need individuals to put out positive imagery about Donovon and also lifting up Deshayla and her family,” said Jones.

Harris was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet at another shooting on the same night when Lynch was shot.

The march continued along Atlantic Ave., at times, blocking traffic. A small group for officers directed them to stay off the street.

Damien Stennett, a community activist in Virginia Beach said it's just the beginning of their calls for justice in 2021.