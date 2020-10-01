NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Restaurant Week 2020 starts Saturday, and the event runs for two weeks this year.

From January 11 through the 25 you can grab $10 breakfasts, $10 or $15 two-course lunches and $20 or $30 three-course dinners from 28 restaurants in the city.

This includes a mix of familiar chains and plenty of local spots like SMOKE BBQ Restaurant and Bar on Warwick Boulevard, as well as Fin Seafood Restaurant on William Styron Square.

Check out the full list of participating restaurants on the Restaurant Week website.

Organizers will also be holding a contest this year, giving away restaurant gift cards of up to $50 to 50 people.

Here’s how you can enter:

First, like and follow the Newport News, VA Visit Facebook page. You’ll be notified when the official contest post is shared. Once it’s shared, you enter by commenting on it with two restaurants you want to try during restaurant week.

A basket draw will determine the winners, and they’ll be messaged on Facebook.