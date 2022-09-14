Dunkin' Donuts launches donation campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Your donation will go directly to local children's hospitals throughout Virginia, including the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the popular coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts wants to make a difference.

From September 14 through September 28 at all Virginia locations, if you donate $2 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, you'll receive a tasty Gold Joy Donut.

But even better? You'll be supporting a worthy cause.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help children battling cancer right here in our communities,” said Jerome Johnson, Charlottesville area Dunkin’ franchisee.

“As local franchisees, it’s incredibly important to help our communities beyond our restaurant doors. We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure. We want to show our unwavering commitment to this important cause and bring joy to kids who need it the most. Our Gold Joy Donut is a delicious treat and a great way to help support these amazing kids!”

Your donation will go directly to local children's hospitals throughout the state, including the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk.

The money will be used to fund and support programs for children battling cancer in order to bring some joy to their lives, from art and music to special activity camps.