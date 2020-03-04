Fish-oil firm keeps 'sustainable' label despite controversy

NORFOLK, Va. — A company that makes fish-oil supplements will keep its certification for sustainable fishing despite defiance of catch limits in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainability marker is prominently displayed on seafood packages in grocery stores. Maintaining the designation is a victory for Omega Protein. But it stokes an ongoing debate over labels that boast environmental responsibility.

The decision to continue Omega's certification came from an independent auditor for the Marine Stewardship Council. It said the bay harvest cap is only precautionary and that it found "no firm evidence" that Omega Protein had impacted the sustainability of the fish it catches.