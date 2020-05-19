Past struggles come in handy for Hampton Roads food trucks

The mobile food services have been adapting for a long time in search of their place in Hampton Roads, making coronavirus just another obstacle.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food truck owner Cassandra Ayala has nine permits for each of her trucks to operate throughout the Hampton Roads region. Such is the life of an owner in a new arm of an age-old industry.

As food trucks have worked their way into the area, they've been forced to adapt to repeated hurdles.

What has been a constant headache, has become an advantage in dealing with the biggest hurdle the food industry has ever faced.

In addition to the long calcified veil of resilience and versatility, food truck machinations are also uniquely efficient to a global pandemic.