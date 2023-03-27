x
900,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Hampton Roads for local troops to sell

Credit: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast
On Saturday, March 25, from 7 a.m. until noon, hundreds of volunteers from the community gathered at three locations to unload and distribute over 900,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to 373 local troops across Hampton Roads.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie booth season has begun! 

A Girl Scout spokeswoman said cookies of all nine varieties were unloaded at Harrison’s Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, the Newport News Kmart and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

Girl Scout Cookie lovers can expect to see cookie booths in neighborhoods starting this week! Just go to www.gsccc.org and enter your zip code to find the cookie booth closes to you!

