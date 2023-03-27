900,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Hampton Roads for local troops to sell

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help unload the boxes, which will be sold by Girl Scouts from 373 troops across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie booth season has begun!

Almost a million boxes of cookies arrived in Hampton Roads Saturday morning and were passed out to local Girl Scout troops.

A Girl Scout spokeswoman said cookies of all nine varieties were unloaded at Harrison’s Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, the Newport News Kmart and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help unload the boxes, which will be sold by Girl Scouts from 373 troops across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.