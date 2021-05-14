Hunger Heroes! Foodbank challenges Hampton Roads organizations in food, money collection competition

For the fourth year, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is hosting its Hunger Heroes competition. The area is seeing a spike in food demand.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is continuing to mix things up with how people can donate food and money to help feed Hampton Roads neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

Hunger Heroes is a food and fundraising competition open to local businesses, sports teams, social clubs, youth groups and families that kicks off on May 17, and culminates on June 11.

Participants will earn points for every pound of food donated or dollar raised, as well as other activities - such as volunteering, coordinating a food drive, posting to social media and helping register other teams.

Those points will be added up at the end of the competition, and the organization with the most points wins.

Emma Inman, Vice President of the foodbank's Programs and Development, said Hampton Roads is no stranger to struggles with food security.

The foodbank anticipates a 17% rise in food insecurity for individuals and an 18% increase for children in Southeastern Virginia and on the Eastern Shore in 2021, compared to 2019.

"We distributed about 17 million pounds of food throughout Hampton Roads during the pandemic. The average amount of food we distribute in pre-pandemic years was usually 15 million," said Inman. "This number just shows the great need in our area."

Inman said it's a way to spark excitement in a helpful effort, saying, "We want a little bit of an edge, so this competition taps into that spirit and engages everyone in really a friendly competition to be able to help our neighbors who are in need."

At the end of the competition, the foodbank will count and distribute donations to families and individuals across Hampton Roads.