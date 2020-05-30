Church in Norfolk provides free meals to people during coronavirus pandemic

Mount Zion Baptist Church started distributing food to people who needed help because of circumstances created by COVID-19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mount Zion Baptist Church has been giving away free meals to those in need during the pandemic. Using a drive-up method, with their masks on, the church got ready curbside to distribute meals while keeping their distance.

"We're going to have spaghetti, mixed vegetables and garlic bread, to go," Pastor Carl Sherrill said.

This will be the second time in a month that Mount Zion Baptist Church has stepped in to help. Earlier in the month they gave away a hundred meals all made possible by the J-crew, a group in which was organized by Jackie Sherrill, Pastor Sherrill's wife.

"They get in, they cook, they prepare, they spend their own money and don't ask the church for a dime," Pastor Sherrill said when describing what the J-crew does.

Pastor Sherrill hopes to host another food distribution next month.

