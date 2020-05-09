Norfolk and Chesapeake to provide free meals to all public school students

Chesapeake and Norfolk has set up different distribution sites. Kids can pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some great news for Norfolk and Chesapeake students. Each school system is getting funding to provide free meals to all public school students.

The money is coming from a program by the USDA. You don't have to apply for your kids to get this food either!

Each school system has set up different distribution sites. Kids can pick up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack.

“Being able to provide free meals to all our students is an outstanding step toward ensuring equity and excellence for all,” said Norfolk Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong in a news release. “Nutritious meals are critical to make sure every student is healthy and ready to learn every day.”

The free meal distribution will begin on Tuesday, September 8.

In Chesapeake:

Meals will be distributed at all 45 Chesapeake Public Schools.

The first week of school meals will be distributed Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9.

Starting September 14, meal distribution will occur on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Meals will be distributed from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and multiple meals will be provided each day.

Meals will all be served cold and heating instructions will be provided.

Chesapeake Public Schools encourages pre-ordering meals through MyPaymentsPlus.com account to help ensure enough meals will be ready at the pickup location.

More information is available on the Chesapeake Public Schools' website.

In Norfolk:

Norfolk Public Schools has 34 sites offering grab-n-go meals for the first nine weeks of the school year, beginning on September 8. Any student and/or parent/guardian may pick up breakfast, lunch, snack, and a hot supper Monday through Friday, FREE of charge, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Bay View

Richard Bowling

Camp Allen

Chesterfield Academy

Coleman Place

Crossroads

Fairlawn

Ingleside

Jacox

Larchmont

Larrymore

Lindenwood

Little Creek Primary

Monroe

Ocean View

Oceanair

P.B. Young Sr.

Sewell’s Point

Sherwood Forest

Southside STEM Academy at Campostella

St. Helena

Suburban Park

Tanner’s Creek

Tarrallton

W.H. Taylor

Tidewater Park

Willard

MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS