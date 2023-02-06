Norfolk BBQ pit is serving up a special for National Donut Day

Redwood Smoke Shack has combined the savory and sweet to celebrate Donut Day, but there's delicious BBQ options for the less adventurous too.

NORFOLK, Va. — The unofficial start to summer marks the official start of barbecue season. This Norfolk spot is making it their mission to be the best on the block.

"You know, I just really wanted to be a neighborhood barbecue joint," said Bob Roberts. Roberts is the owner of Redwood Smoke Shack. They have two locations, one in Norfolk and one in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk location is the original.

They smoke and create everything in-house. They focus on five proteins: brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, and sausage. Roberts says it's all about the process. They have perfected the process.

"Even the way you build our platters. Some places will just slop things on a tray. It's a craft. It's artwork to me. It's our passion," Roberts said.

The platters are stunning and overwhelming in the best way. From the meats to the sides, it's beautiful. It's more than beautiful - it's delicious. They have perfected the flavor.

That perfection gives them room to have fun. "We're pretty good at coming up with weird outlandish specials," Roberts nodded. They have specials every day. Options include brisket tacos, burgers, feast mode- just meat on meat, wings, and masterpieces like The Woody.

Their new special, the Woody sweet and savory combination featuring a donut as buns, with pulled pork, sliced brisket, house bbq sauce, and cilantro cole slaw overflowing. It is amazing. They are serving up The Woody as their special Friday, June 2, 2023, in honor of National Donut Day.

If you're not sold on their amazingness yet, try a big beef rib. These ribs are huge but so tender and delicious.

For Roberts, it's all about the customer, "When I can cut that brisket, and look at somebody's face and them be like, oh wow that was great, I know that we did every step. And it's just a process. I love it."

Being a pitmaster is not easy, but Roberts said he'd found something he loves and doesn't plan on giving it up. "Barbecue is kind of my tool to break down somebody's wall and be able to kind of touch them. And then we can kind of start conversations."