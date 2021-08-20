New market fills a big need in Norfolk's Huntersville neighborhood

A new store is bringing groceries closer to home for people in Huntersville, a food desert community.

NORFOLK, Va. — Getting groceries will be much easier for one food desert community in Norfolk as a new market prepares to open. A neighbor nearby says she's excited to see a store closer to home.

For Tasha Mathews, there's a limited number of nearby grocery stores for her and her family.

"Save a Lot, they're still out of business so I had to go all the way to Food Lion to get groceries," Mathews said.

Mathews lives in the Huntersville section of Norfolk, a food desert community. Food Lion is about two miles away and can be a hassle for her to get to.

"I had to find transportation and everything so it was kind of hard," she said.

Starting Saturday, she'll be able to get food in a dash. Bread, meat, and more will all be available at Turner's Market right next door to her.

Turner’s Market plans to fill a big need in Norfolk.



"I ain't got to go far to a store," she said. "I can go right across the street and come right back home."

Alton Robinson, the manager of a mini-market on Dungee Street, says this building was vacant for years.

"Being as though it was a previous market, we decided to make it out to be a market for the community," he said.

The shelves are already stocked, ready for the big day. Robinson says he's excited to help his neighbors.

"It's just serving the community because it's been named underserved," Robinson said.

Robinson adds the store has already applied for EBT access through the Department of Social Services. He says you could use your benefits in about a month.

Turner's Market will hold its grand opening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.