Norfolk's Restaurant Week kicks off with take-out options

A total of 25 Norfolk restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local restaurants in Norfolk are kicking off 2021 Restaurant Week. Not only does this mean you can get more food for less money, but this year it means much more.

It's a way to help restaurants stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 25 Norfolk restaurants will be participating in Restaurant Week. Freemason Abbey is one of them. Colleen Jowers, the General Manager at Freemason Abbey, said they're hoping deals will attract customers.

“Any time you can get a two-course lunch for two or a three-course dinner for $25 or $35, [that] is a really good deal," said Jowers.



Jowers looks forward to Restaurant Week every year. Social distancing is a priority and they spaced out their booths in a unique way. They've also placed faces of celebrities at the booths.

Jowers said the newest change is the deals are offered as a take-out option this year.

“The big difference is that we are making sure that everybody knows that we have Restaurant Week available to go, because we're meeting people where they are. They want to be at home and we’re understanding of that fact," said Jowers. "We’re just trying to make sure that Restaurant Week to go is something that people have on their brains so they know they don’t have to come to the restaurant to get a good promotion they can get it home as well."

The Brick Anchor Brew House on Granby Street is also hoping more customers will drop by for food and drinks. Madison Alford, a manager at Brick Anchor Brew House, said they changed their hours this week.

“We’re not usually open on Mondays, but we’re going to open tomorrow for lunch and we do Restaurant Week for lunch and dinner," said Alford. "Hopefully, it means more business for everybody."

Norfolk's Restaurant Week ends on January 24.