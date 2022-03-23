Grab a bite at Downtown Suffolk's new café!

Reynolds Café will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its menu will include burgers, wings, and crab cakes.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new café in Downtown Suffolk that opened recently said it is ready to celebrate it's grand opening.

Reynolds Café, located at 249 Carolina Avenue, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 24 that will begin at 11 a.m.

For owners Marvin and Pamela Reynolds, the café is “a dream that has become a reality.”

The restaurant offers a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including burgers, wings, crab cakes and more.

“I’d like to welcome Reynolds Café to Suffolk. We look forward to watching your small business grow in the Downtown community and congratulate you on your opening," said Mayor Mike Duman.

The restaurant's hours are Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.