Try new meals, get discounts, gift cards during Virginia Beach Town Center Restaurant Week

From March 21-27, people can get special discounts or fixed-price lunch and dinner options from restaurants in Town Center.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about small business development in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Town Center is getting ready to kick off its 2022 Restaurant Week.

From March 21-27, people can get special discounts or fixed-price lunch and dinner options from businesses in that area.

This year, there's also the chance to win one of three $100 gift cards to either Cantina Laredo, Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery, or Tupelo Honey.

To enter for those, you have to be 18 years old, follow Town Center of Virginia Beach on Instagram, like their contest post and share it on your story (including #towncenterrestaurantweek and @towncenterofvirginiabeach). The contest runs from March 18-20. The organization will choose someone who met those terms (at random) to win the money.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Cantina Laredo | 3 Course Dinner – $40

Cold Stone Creamery | 2 for $12 Love It Signatures Ice Creams & $3 off Ice Cream Cakes

Quirks | 3 Course Dinner – $35

The Royal Chocolate | Fondue for Two – $22

Saffron Indian Bistro | 2 Course Lunch – $15, 3 Course Dinner – $25 & $35

Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery | 2 Course Lunch – $15, 3 Course Dinner – $25 (Available To-Go & Dine-In)

Tupelo Honey | 3 Course Dinner – $35

Twist Martini & Associates | 3 Course Dinner – $40







