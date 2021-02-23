Virginia Beach restaurants participate in 'Eat, Drink & Win!' gift card, vacation promotion

The city's website calls March 2021 the "first annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Month."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sign up, dine out, and potentially win gift cards or Virginia Beach vacations: that's the gist of the city's new monthlong campaign.

A Tuesday morning release said participants would need to sign up for a "Dine Pass" that you'd get by text or email. Then, when visiting any of the 60 participating restaurants, there will be options for a Dine Pass holder to redeem special menu items or type in a restaurant's PIN to enter to win prizes.

These can range from "free dessert" to "10% off" to $5 happy hour," depending on the restaurant.

You can still participate if you're social distancing, and aren't dining-in.

"Whether dining indoor, outdoor or via take-out, the promotion offers participants access to exclusive offers, a chance to win gift cards valued at $50-$100 and a trip for two at a number of Virginia Beach hotels," wrote a spokesperon.

Gift card and vacation stay winners will be chosen each week, and the winners will be announced online on Wednesdays.

You can sign up to participate here.

Here's a list of the restaurants that are offering special deals in the Eat, Drink & Win! promotion: