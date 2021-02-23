x
Virginia Beach restaurants participate in 'Eat, Drink & Win!' gift card, vacation promotion

The city's website calls March 2021 the "first annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Month."
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Restaurant healthy food delivery in take away boxes for daily nutrition on white background

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sign up, dine out, and potentially win gift cards or Virginia Beach vacations: that's the gist of the city's new monthlong campaign.

The city's website calls March 2021 the "first annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Month."

A Tuesday morning release said participants would need to sign up for a "Dine Pass" that you'd get by text or email. Then, when visiting any of the 60 participating restaurants, there will be options for a Dine Pass holder to redeem special menu items or type in a restaurant's PIN to enter to win prizes.

These can range from "free dessert" to "10% off" to $5 happy hour," depending on the restaurant.

You can still participate if you're social distancing, and aren't dining-in.

"Whether dining indoor, outdoor or via take-out, the promotion offers participants access to exclusive offers, a chance to win gift cards valued at $50-$100 and a trip for two at a number of Virginia Beach hotels," wrote a spokesperon.

Gift card and vacation stay winners will be chosen each week, and the winners will be announced online on Wednesdays.

You can sign up to participate here.

Here's a list of the restaurants that are offering special deals in the Eat, Drink & Win! promotion:

  • Apex Entertainment
  • Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
  • Baker's Crust at Hilltop
  • Barrel 17
  • Becca Restaurant
  • Black Angus Restaurant
  • Blue Pete's Restaurant
  • Brother's Pizza
  • Calypso Bar & Grill
  • Cantina Laredo
  • Chix on the Beach
  • Doc Taylor's Restaurant
  • Dough Boy's Pizza
  • Esoteric
  • Fathom Coffee
  • Firebrew Bar & Grill
  • Froggies Smoke & Taphouse
  • Hair of the Dog Eatery at Loehmanns Plaza
  • Harvest
  • Hemingway's Restaurant & Bar Pilar
  • HK on the Bay
  • Hot Tuna
  • Il Giardino Ristorante
  • Isle of Capri
  • Jumpin' Shrimp
  • La Vera Pizzeria
  • Lager Heads
  • Laguna Bakery and Filipino Food
  • Lucky Oyster
  • Mahi's
  • May's Parlor
  • Mermaid Winery
  • Mizuno Japanese Restaurant
  • Murphy's Irish Pub
  • Nautilus Restaurant
  • North Beach Bar and Pizza
  • Old Beach Tavern
  • Orion's Roof Garden & Dining
  • Rockafeller's Restaurant
  • Rudee's on the Inlet Restaurant & Cabana Bar
  • Saffron Indian Bistro
  • Sage Kitchen
  • Shoreline Grill
  • Sunnyside Cafe & Restaurant
  • Surf Club Ocean Grille
  • Tautog's Restaurant
  • Teriyaki Madness - Virginia Beach
  • Thai Arroy
  • The Royal Chocolate
  • The Stockpot
  • The Swan Terrace
  • Tiki's Bar and Grill
  • Tin Cup Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  • Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill
  • Tupelo Honey
  • Volcano Sushi Bar
  • Warrior's Taphouse
  • Wasserhund Brewing Company
  • Waterman's Surfside Grille

