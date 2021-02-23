Virginia Beach restaurants participate in 'Eat, Drink & Win!' gift card, vacation promotion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sign up, dine out, and potentially win gift cards or Virginia Beach vacations: that's the gist of the city's new monthlong campaign.
The city's website calls March 2021 the "first annual Virginia Beach Restaurant Month."
A Tuesday morning release said participants would need to sign up for a "Dine Pass" that you'd get by text or email. Then, when visiting any of the 60 participating restaurants, there will be options for a Dine Pass holder to redeem special menu items or type in a restaurant's PIN to enter to win prizes.
These can range from "free dessert" to "10% off" to $5 happy hour," depending on the restaurant.
You can still participate if you're social distancing, and aren't dining-in.
"Whether dining indoor, outdoor or via take-out, the promotion offers participants access to exclusive offers, a chance to win gift cards valued at $50-$100 and a trip for two at a number of Virginia Beach hotels," wrote a spokesperon.
Gift card and vacation stay winners will be chosen each week, and the winners will be announced online on Wednesdays.
You can sign up to participate here.
Here's a list of the restaurants that are offering special deals in the Eat, Drink & Win! promotion:
- Apex Entertainment
- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
- Baker's Crust at Hilltop
- Barrel 17
- Becca Restaurant
- Black Angus Restaurant
- Blue Pete's Restaurant
- Brother's Pizza
- Calypso Bar & Grill
- Cantina Laredo
- Chix on the Beach
- Doc Taylor's Restaurant
- Dough Boy's Pizza
- Esoteric
- Fathom Coffee
- Firebrew Bar & Grill
- Froggies Smoke & Taphouse
- Hair of the Dog Eatery at Loehmanns Plaza
- Harvest
- Hemingway's Restaurant & Bar Pilar
- HK on the Bay
- Hot Tuna
- Il Giardino Ristorante
- Isle of Capri
- Jumpin' Shrimp
- La Vera Pizzeria
- Lager Heads
- Laguna Bakery and Filipino Food
- Lucky Oyster
- Mahi's
- May's Parlor
- Mermaid Winery
- Mizuno Japanese Restaurant
- Murphy's Irish Pub
- Nautilus Restaurant
- North Beach Bar and Pizza
- Old Beach Tavern
- Orion's Roof Garden & Dining
- Rockafeller's Restaurant
- Rudee's on the Inlet Restaurant & Cabana Bar
- Saffron Indian Bistro
- Sage Kitchen
- Shoreline Grill
- Sunnyside Cafe & Restaurant
- Surf Club Ocean Grille
- Tautog's Restaurant
- Teriyaki Madness - Virginia Beach
- Thai Arroy
- The Royal Chocolate
- The Stockpot
- The Swan Terrace
- Tiki's Bar and Grill
- Tin Cup Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill
- Tupelo Honey
- Volcano Sushi Bar
- Warrior's Taphouse
- Wasserhund Brewing Company
- Waterman's Surfside Grille