Hampton Roads organizations still accepting donations during COVID-19

Spring cleaning is leading to piles of clothing and household items, but where can people donate? A few organizations can take them off of your hands.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The stay-at-home order is keeping everyone inside and kicking spring cleaning off even earlier this year.

People are gathering up clothing and household items to donate. But what is open to give them away to?

A few organizations are still accepting donations during this time.

Major Matt Riley with The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command said donations skyrocketed over the last few weeks

“With this virus, it has kind of amped it up with everyone being home,” Riley said.

Stay-at-home orders forced organizations to limit hours or close, but The Salvation Army is still taking whatever Hampton Roads residents have to offer.

The organization has trailers at their location on 1136 Lynnhaven Pkwy in Virginia Beach and 901 Eden Way in Chesapeake. Both locations have trailers and they are manned Monday through Saturday.

Donors can also stop by their Virginia Beach Boulevard location to drop off items during operation hours without ever leaving their car.

“All our men are wearing masks and gloves,” Riley said. “We are trying to stay with CDC recommendations.”

The United Way of South Hampton Roads spokesperson said Goodwill stores will accept drive thru donations as well at select locations. Catholic Charities are collecting infant and child clothing at their Virginia Beach Boulevard location.

A spokesperson for CHKD said that CHKD Thrift Stores are closed. The thrift store's Facebook page asks that people don’t leave donations out in front of their locations for the time being.

Riley said donors can sanitize items.

“Wipe it down before it comes as best they can,” Riley said.

He also said be mindful about dropping off after hours.

“We don’t know what the weather is going to hold and sometimes people go through the stuff and it doesn’t make it to us,” Riley said.

The stores have a dual purpose: providing discounted goods and funding adult rehabilitation centers.

“They house these men that are coming and trying to get themselves straightened out from addictions and difficulties they have been having,” Riley said.

Riley hopes donations don’t stop so his guys can stay busy.