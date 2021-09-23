Hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches: Hampton Roads fall adventure guide

Are you hoping to take your family to a pumpkin patch this year? There are lots of fall attractions Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina have to offer.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above is from October 2019.

Whether the temperature feels like fall or not, it's here... and we can at least decorate and celebrate with that in mind.

It's about the time of year that pumpkins will start making their appearance in grocery stores. They're sold a lot more places than we have listed, but we wanted to find some local businesses where picking out that annual pumpkin can be an experience!

Hayrides, corn mazes, and sunflower fields deserve their time in the spotlight.

With that in mind, here are some places you might want to consider while planning your fall adventures.

Middle Peninsula

Belmont Pumpkin Farm : 155 Belmont Lane, North, Virginia 23128

Belmont opens on Sept. 25, and visitors can catch hayrides, figure out a corn maze, walk through a sunflower trail, and of course, pick pumpkins.

Peninsula

Pumpkinville Farm : 7691 Richmond Road, Toano, Virginia 23168

Pumpkinville Farm invites guests to pick pumpkins, compete in bean bag and ring toss games, brave a corn maze and enjoy hayrides.

Southside

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch : 900 N. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Great Bridge Pumpkin Patch has the pumpkins it’s named after, hayrides, an inflatable playland, and a haunted trail called Terror Woods. The haunted trail won’t open until mid-October.

Chubby's Pumpkin Festival : 1448 S. Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322

Chubby's is ready to bring families pumpkins, treats, bounce houses, and rides. It should open on Sept. 24.

Historic Greenbrier Farms Nursery : 225 Sign Pine Road, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322

This farm has pick-your-own pumpkins, hayrides, games for children, inflatable bounce houses, and barnyard animals to visit.

Hickory Ridge Farm : 2928 S. Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake, Virginia 23322

Pumpkin season starts the first weekend of October. You might come for the you-pick pumpkins and sunflowers, and stay for the homemade cider donuts. Hickory Ridge Farm also offers a farm animal petting zoo, a barrel train, a children’s corn maze, bounce houses, hayrides, and a hay mountain.

Cullipher Farm : 772 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23457

This is one of the only farms in the area that guests can pick their own apples, along with pumpkins. There’s also a corn maze, sunflower fields, and a play area for children.

North Carolina

Grandy Greenhouse & Farm Market : 6264 Caratoke Highway, Grandy, North Carolina 27939

This farmer’s market gives hayrides to a pumpkin patch starting on Sept. 25. The business is still working on finalizing other details.

Brothers Farm Market : 1154 Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909