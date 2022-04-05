Chesapeake organization builds playset for childhood cancer warrior

Two-year-old Ariadna Lopez of Chesapeake was given this gift so she can have happy memories for many years to come.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Many children have fond memories of spending their free time during warmer days swinging and climbing on a playset.

Recently, two-year-old Ariadna Lopez of Chesapeake was given this gift at her home, so she can have memories for many years to come.

It's extra meaningful because she's currently battling leukemia at the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk.

The Roc Solid Foundation, a local nonprofit that aids childhood cancer patients and their families, and TowneBank joined forces to build Lopez a brand new playset on April 2.

“We love the work Roc Solid does to support families fighting pediatric cancer,” said Brad Schwartz, the president and COO of TowneBank.

“Our Towne Family enjoys the opportunity to directly serve others – and that is what we hope to do today, by building hope for Ariadna and her family.”

Although Lopez wasn't able to be there due to her treatments, a Play Kit was delivered to her at CHKD. It contained items that she can use to play with on the set, like chalk and bubble guns. Each child who receives a playset also receives this type of play kit.

"Ariadna's family was so thankful for the support of Roc Solid and TowneBank," said Kelly Perdomo, the program coordinator for Roc Solid Foundation.

"This family has been through so much and never imagined that anyone would do something like this for them and their little girl. Mom facetimed Ariadna as we were building the playset, and the excitement on her face said it all. She can't wait to get out of the hospital to play!"