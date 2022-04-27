Maryland teen recognized as 'emerging visionary' for COVID-19 teacher care kits

Arthur Wang, 17, was named a Prudential Emerging Visionary for his work helping teachers during the pandemic.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Howard County teenager used the pandemic to do great things.

Arthur Wang, 17, is from Columbia, Maryland. He inspired 42 other students in his county to form the nonprofit Clarksville Youth Care Group. Wang and his organization raised $5,000 through an online fundraiser to help kickstart the project.

Since then, Clarksville Youth Care Group has donated more than 1,400 protective kits to teachers at 62 schools. The kits include a handmade colorful mask, complete with a pocket for a filter. They also include an "ear saver" to reduce strain that mask straps put on ears, a lanyard to keep the mask handy, and a thank you card.

Wang's efforts were recently recognized on a national scale when he was named a Prudential Emerging Visionary. He was one of 25 high school students from across the country recognized as a change-maker.

He'll receive an additional $5,000 in funding to continue his project.

