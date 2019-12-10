Christmas Events 2021 | Holiday lights, parades, Santa, ice skating and other events in North Carolina

From Holiday Christmas lights to parades, to ice skating, to visits with Santa there's something for everyone in North Carolina!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Make it a Christmas season to remember filled with memories to last a lifetime!

We’ve put together this holiday event list filled with activities the entire family can enjoy from Christmas lights to parades, to ice skating, to visits with Santa and more!

*Always make sure to check individual event site links for updated dates, times, and ticket information.*

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Tanglewood Festival of Lights

What: Oh, Christmas! Oh, Santa! The Tanglewood Festival of Lights is a fan favorite and a tradition for many families! This event is such a favorite that you should expect a 4 hour wait time on weekends!

When: Nightly starting Nov. 12 – Jan. 1

Hours: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Except on Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m.

Where: Tanglewood Park located at 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons

Cost: $20 cash per family vehicle, vans, and trucks or $23 credit card

Entrance location: The entrance to Festival of Lights is off of US-158. GPS may incorrectly direct you to a back gate which is off of Idols Road. Visitors may not enter the show through that back gate. Visitors at the back gate will be directed to the main entrance off of US-158.

Other: Thursdays - Sundays are very popular nights at the Festival of Lights. During these nights, long lines and wait times should be expected even up to four-hour wait times on the weekends.

Also, if visitors are not inside the park gate by 10 p.m., they may not get into the show before it closes.

Find out more: Tanglewood Festival of Lights

Winter Wonderlights

What: Winter Wonderlights is returning to Greensboro Science Center this holiday season. Enjoy a forest of lights, wild walk, starry night, dancing fountains, polar pond, snowball surprise, sweet celebrations, treehouse lights, Dino Disco, carousel dreams and a festive fan zone.

Dates: Nov. 6. - Jan. 2

Where: Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC

Tickets: Prices range for admission as well as combo tickets. Children under age 2 get in free.

Find out more: Winter Wonderlights plus reserve your tickets.

McLaurin Farms Christmas Festival

What: Make lots of memories this Christmas at McLaurin Farms! The farm offers a charming Christmas Festival which is more than just a drive-through light show. You can also take a hayride through the lights and the kids can take photos with Santa or even the Grinch!

Dates: Nov. 26 – 28, Dec. 2 – 5, Dec. 9 – 12, Dec. 16 – 19, Dec. 20 – 23, Dec. 26

Hours for the following dates:

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nov. 26, 28

Dec. 2, 3, 5, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26



Hours for the following dates:

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 27

Dec. 4, 11, 18

Where: McLaurin Farms located at 5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro

Hayride & Walk-thru with Activity Card Includes:

Hayride

Walk-thru Christmas lights

See Santa

Make an ornament

Write a letter to Santa

Free piece of candy in the candy store

One (1) ride on our train

Three (3) minutes of jumping on our jump pad

See the farm animals

Play on the playground with 40-foot slide

Photo Sessions:

Photos with Santa or the Grinch- $20

Prices:

$20 - Hayride & Walk-thru with Activity Card

$15 - Walk-Thru with Activity Card

Discount Night:

Dec. 2 & 9 Only

Prices:

$15: Hayride & Walk-thru with Activity Card

$10: Walk-Thru with Activity Card

Find out more: McLaurin Farms

Country Christmas Train

What: It’s Christmas on the farm! Check out a Christmas light extravaganza and a live nativity while visiting Denton Farm Park. Families can take a train ride around a mile and half-track to see all the lights and discover the meaning of the Christmas season. Take a horse-drawn wagon ride, visit with Santa, check out the Gingerbread House, visit the church and sing carols, General Store, Doll Museum, Craft Barn, gift shop and lots more!

Dates: Nov. 26 – 28, Dec. 3 – 5, Dec. 9 – 12, Dec. 16 – 23, Dec. 26 – 27

Where: Denton Farm Park at 4259 Handy Road in Denton

Admission: Admission includes 1 Free train ride, access to all buildings along the lighted pathway and unlimited tram rides to the plantation and back to the village. All other activates and shopping are controlled by individual vendors and charged accordingly. Make sure to bring cash!

Tickets:

Adults: $18

Children 5-11: $6

Children 4 and under are free

Groups of 15 or more takes $1 off each ticket.

Find out more: Denton Farm Park

Lanes of Light Holiday Drive-Through

Lanes of Light is a spectacular holiday drive-through winding over a mile throughout the festively-dressed Twin Lakes Community in Burlington. It will give you that warm cozy festive holiday cheer feeling! This year the community is accepting money donations to donate to the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. This event is for two nights only!

Dates: Dec. 4 – 5 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Twin Lakes Community

Take exit 141 in Burlington and follow the Lanes of Light signs.

Find out more: Lanes of Lights

Speedway Christmas In Concord

What: One of the Southeast’s largest and most-anticipated holiday traditions returns. This show features four million lights decorated across a four-mile course including, The speedway never looked so festive! Hundreds of light displays are synced to Christmas-themed music. Make sure you drive slowly through this to really enjoy it!

When: Nov. 19 - Jan. 16

Entrances:

General Admission Entrance: 5555 Concord Parkway S, Concord

Express Lane Entrance: 5197 Morehead Road, Concord

Tickets: Ticket prices vary. Check out the site for further details

Find out more: Speedway Christmas

Tweetsie Christmas in Blowing Rock

What: Tweetsie welcomes families for the holiday season as its railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas! Enjoy a 20-minute nighttime train ride that features dozens of bright lights that is fun for all ages.

Dates: Nov. 19- Dec. 30, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only starting at 5 p.m.

Where: 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Tickets: Adults: $44, Children (age 3-12): $38, Children 2 and under: Free

Advanced tickets strongly recommended.

Find out more: Tweetsie Christmas

Carowinds' Winterfest

What: Carowinds' WinterFest is an event the entire family can enjoy, the area's most immersive holiday attraction with a sleigh-full of fun things to do for Christmas. Listen to favorite tunes crooned by carolers and smell the sweet aromas of freshly baked treats. Play holiday-themed games and catch the season's best live shows.

Dates: Nov. 13 - Jan. 9

Where: 14523 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

Tickets: Start at 24.99. Prices vary. Check the site for further details.

Find out more: Carowinds' WinterFest

Biltmore Christmas

Christmas Daytime

What: Christmas Daytime at Biltmore allows guest to wrap their selves into the magic of Biltmore’s holiday traditions. View eye-catching ornaments and gaze at the glittering garland as guests get their senses ready for the memory of a lifetime.

Dates: Nov. 5 - Jan. 9

Where: 1 Lodge St, Asheville

Tickets: Prices Range $106- $359 (Includes an audio tour or expert-guided tour)

Find out more: Biltmore Christmas

Candlelight Christmas

What: Candlelight Christmas allows guests to experience the magic of Antler Hill Village at Biltmore for an evening tour through seasonal décor while tour guides reveal stories about the Vanderbilt family.

Dates: Nov. 5 - Jan. 8

Where: 1 Lodge St, Asheville

Tickets: Prices Range $119- 369 (Includes an audio tour or expert-guided tour)

Find out more: Biltmore Christmas

NEIGHBORHOOD HOLIDAY LIGHTS

If your neighborhood has a lot of Christmas lights , let us know! We'll add your neighborhood to the list. Send an email with details to webteam@wfmy.com also include an address if possible.

Sunset Hills Neighborhood

Get ready to get lost in a magical holiday experience while driving through the Sunset Hills neighborhood in Greensboro to look at Christmas lights. This is one spectacular Christmas experience the entire family will enjoy. The neighborhood is decorated with tons of enormous lighted Christmas balls for as far as the eye can see! The neighborhood is usually decorated from after Thanksgiving through Christmas. They also accept food donations for local food banks.

Where: Sunset Hills neighborhood is located off Friendly Avenue in Greensboro across from the hospital. You will see hanging ball Christmas lights. You can turn right onto a number of roads off Friendly Avenue to look at the lights in the neighborhood.

Drive slowly and look for lots of people walking around in the neighborhood!

Birch Creek Neighborhood

The Birch Creek development might give Clark Griswold a run for his money! If you like over-the-top Christmas lights then you need to check out the Birch Creek neighborhood in McLeansville.

Other Local Stops

The Oliver family does it up big for Christmas! They also collect food for the Out of the Garden Project.

2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro

Beyond the Piedmont Triad





Christmas Town USA - McAdenville

What: McAdenville in North Carolina just west of Charlotte is known as Christmas Town USA! The town features hundreds of Christmas trees on display. You’ll enjoy a two-mile route around a lake. It’s a very slow ride on the weekends.

Dates: Dec. 1 - 26

Times: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. on weeknights and weekends

For more details: Christmas Town USA

MacAulay Neighborhood - Huntersville

Now, this neighborhood really does go all out for Christmas! The neighbors compete against each other for the most decorative holiday homes! It's a must-see for sure! The neighborhood is located in Huntersville, NC.

ICE SKATING

WFMY News 2 Winterfest - Greensboro

What: A winter wonderland in the heart of Greensboro! WFMY News 2 Winterfest lets people of all ages and skill levels enjoy an outdoor ice skating rink!

Dates: Various dates and times

Where: 106 Barnhardt Street parking lot between Southend Brewing and Fat Tuesday.

For information on dates, times, and tickets visit WFMY News 2 Winterfest

Ice Skating/Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

What: Get on the ice and make some family memories this holiday season at the ice skating rink located at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Dates: Various dates, and times!

Where: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex - 414 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem

Tickets: $10 for admission, $3 for rental skates

For information on dates, times, and tickets visit Ice Skating/Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

SANTA CLIMBS CHIMNEY

Santa on the Chimney!

What: Check out Santa as you’ve never seen him before until now! Santa will practice for Christmas Eve by repelling down one of the largest chimneys at Chimney Rock Start Park. Make sure the kids bring their list for Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enjoy live holiday music, hot cocoa, cookies, and kids’ activities. The event is included with park admission.

Date: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details: Santa on the Chimney

VISIT WITH SANTA

Santa at the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

What: Come visit Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas and capture the magical moment yourself! Make sure you bring your own camera to take socially distant photos with Santa.

Dates: Dec. 5, 10-12, 17-19

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: The Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St. in Greensboro

Required Reservation: Santa at the Biltmore Hotel

FRIENDLY CENTER

Santa at the Friendly Center

What: Make it a magical Christmas season! Take your little one or pet to see Santa where they can have their photo taken with him to remember the special moment. Visits are free but you can purchase a photo package. You’ll need to make a reservation in advance. No personal cameras are allowed.

Dates:

Nov. 24 - Dec. 24

Nov. 25: Closed

Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pet Photos: Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Times:

Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Pet photos: 4 p.m. - 7p.m.

Please note: Santa takes a break to feed the reindeer:

Mon. – Thurs.: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Fri. – Sat.: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sun. 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Visit Santa in Shops 24 (Next to Jason’s Deli) at the Friendly Center in Greensboro

For more information on dates, times and picture prices, click here, Santa’s Workshop at Friendly Center.

FOUR SEASONS TOWN CENTRE

Santa at Four Seasons Town Centre

What: It’s time to tell Santa what you want for Christmas! Make it a magical season with a Santa photo.

Dates: Nov. 19 – Dec. 24 (Daily)

Where: Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro

First-floor center court

For more details: Make a reservation

Santa Cares Day at Four Seasons Town Centre

What: Make it a magical day with Santa. Children with all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to join Santa before the mall opens for a sensory-friendly event.

Dates: Dec. 5 – Dec. 12 (Sundays) from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro

First-floor center court

For more details: Make a reservation

Pet Nights with Santa at Four Seasons Town Centre

What: Let your fur kids and grand pups visit with Santa for a paw-perfect holiday!

Dates: Nov. 29 – Dec. 20 (Mondays)

For more details: Make a reservation





HANES MALL

Santa Snow Sisters & Ice Harvester

What: Enjoy a magical experience and appearances from the Snow Sisters and Ice Harvester at Hanes Mall.

Dates: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Belk Court Level 1

For more details: Reserve a visit with Santa

Santa Cares at Hanes Mall

What: Hanes Mall is teaming up with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks to host Santa Cares, a sensory-friendly event for children and family members with all spectrums of special needs to enjoy the time-honored tradition of the Santa Photo Experience in a calming environment prior to public hours.

Dates: Dec. 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Where: Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Belk Court Level 1

For more details: Reserve a visit with Santa

Santa Superhero Event

What: Superheroes will make special appearances with Santa this holiday season.

When: Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Belk Court Level 1

For more details: Reserve a visit with Santa





PARADES

Greensboro Holiday Parade

What: Get ready to rock the holidays with the kick-off of the Greensboro Holiday Parade. The parade will feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, floats, dance and drill teams and the area’s best marching bands! The parade has been held in downtown Greensboro for more than 40 years!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at noon

*Rain or Shine

Where: Downtown Greensboro

Parade Route: N. Greene Street to E. Market Street

For more details: Greensboro Holiday Parade

Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad Christmas Parade

What: Show your support for Pilot Mountain Rescue crews by coming out to the Christmas parade! The parade will include floats, and bands. This year the rescue squad said they have a special Grand Marshal. A 2-year-old girl was battling a disease and needed a kidney when a family friend stepped up and gave her a kidney so she could live. This will truly be a special Christmas parade this year.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Parade Route: Parade goes through downtown Pilot Mountain.

For more details: Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade

Burlington Christmas Parade

What: Santa is coming to town! Check out Santa and Mrs. Claus plus holiday floats, bands, dance teams and the works at the Burlington Christmas Parade!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.

Parade Route: The Parade route runs from Front Street through the streets of downtown Burlington ending on Main Street. Check out the parade map.

For more details: Burlington Christmas Parade

High Point Holiday Festival Parade

What: The holiday season is here! Get into the spirit with lots of holiday floats, bands, and dance teams while celebrating the High Point Holiday Festival Parade.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue in High Point.

Parking is available at various businesses along the parade route as well as at the parking decks in the downtown area.

High Point’s wide Main Street and sidewalks provide a wonderful view of the parade all along the parade route.

Bleacher seating is available at the corners of Main & High and Main & Gatewood. Bleacher seating is limited.

Find out more details: High Point Holiday Festival Parade

Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade

What: Celebrate turkey and Santa all in one day at the Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade! Enjoy refreshments and a brief stop by Santa and Mrs. Claus on Mountain Valley Lane in Asheboro.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m.

Heavy rain could cancel the event.

Parade Route: Northmont Drive area in Asheboro. Parade ends at Berkley Lane in Asheboro.

For more details: Asheboro Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thomasville Christmas Parade

What: Usher in the start of the holiday season and create memories while enjoying the Thomasville Christmas Parade!

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Parade Route: Downtown Thomasville

Find out more details: Thomasville Christmas Parade

Randleman Christmas Parade

What: Randleman’s Annual Christmas Parade returns to kick off the holiday season with bands, floats, and specialty groups.

Date: Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Parade Route: Starts at Randleman Elementary School

For more details: Randleman Christmas Parade

Mebane Christmas Parade

What: Get ready to kick off the holiday season with the Mebane Christmas parade! The parade features more than 100 entries including businesses, churches, school groups.

Date: Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mebane

For more details: Mebane Christmas Parade

Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

What: Get ready for the holiday floats, the bands, and one fun way to celebrate the Christmas Season while at the Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade begins at Poplar & 4th Street, continues down 4th, turns right down Liberty and ends at Corpening Plaza.

For more details: Winston-Salem Jaycees Holiday Parade

Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade

What: The Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade will feature the 12 Days of Christmas this year!

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Parade Route: The parade route is Main, Depot, Park, Poplar streets in Mocksville.

For more details: Mocksville Hometown Christmas Parade

Kernersville Christmas Parade

What: Get into the holiday spirit with the Kernersville Christmas parade filled with holiday floats, cars, bands and more!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 136 East Mountain Street in downtown Kernersville

Parade Route: Parade route starts at the corner of Pineview Drive and Highway 66, and continues on East Mountain Street to Kernersville Elementary School, on West Mountain Street.

For more details: Kernersville Christmas Parade

Jamestown Christmas Parade

What: Make it a magical holiday season by kicking it off with the Jamestown Christmas Parade. The parade features floats, bands, scout troops, antique cars, dance units, martial arts displays and much more.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Jamestown

For more details: Jamestown Christmas Parade

Pleasant Garden Parade

What: Parade floats, dance teams and more to enjoy at the Pleasant Garden Parade!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m.

Rain/snow date: Dec. 12

Parade Route: Starts at Ryegate Drive ending at PG Elementary School and no parking at school.

For more details: Pleasant Garden

Rural Hall Christmas Parade

What: Make the Rural Hall Christmas Parade a family tradition while enjoying all the floats and bands this holiday season!

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Inclement weather date is Sunday, Dec. 12.

Parade Route: Rural Hall’s annual Christmas parade will travel along Broad Street on Sunday, December 5th. Parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For more details: Rural Hall Christmas Parade

Lexington Christmas Parade

What: Enjoy holiday-themed floats, decorated cars, holiday music and much more at the Lexington Christmas Parade! The Lexington Christmas Parade has been in existence for many years, with photos dating back as early as the 50s!

Date: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Parade Route: Beginning at Lexington High School and traveling to 9th street

Location: Main Street

For more details: Lexington Christmas Parade





OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS

‘Believe’ at the NC Zoo

What: Come celebrate the magic of the season at the North Carolina Zoo's holiday event Believe... in the Magic of the Season. The Zoo will be beautifully decorated for the season and includes meeting Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus! Plus, enjoy a holiday scavenger hunt.

Dates: Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12

Where: North Carolina Zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro, NC

Wristbands Include:

Memory Photo with Santa and Mrs.C in the Santa Dome from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Seasonal Scavenger Hunt

Holiday cookie and a hot beverage (cider, coffee, or hot cocoa)

Winter Fun Tree House Trek

Find out more: Check out ticket prices and more at the NC Zoo

Festival of Lights

What: Get into the Christmas spirit with the lightning of the tree in Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. The event includes live entertainment, carolers, laser show and other activities. Plus, see Santa in Hamburger Square and even roast marshmallows along the way!

Date: Dec. 3

Where: Elm Street in downtown Greensboro

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tree lighting at 6:56 p.m.

Entertainers include:

Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too

Brody Bett

Farewell Friend

Finn Phoenix

Greensboro Performing Arts

Grimsley High Madrigal Singers

High Cotton

High Lonesome Strings

Laura Jane Vincent

Scott Reece and Vintage Falcons

Seasons Best Carolers

Sinai Mountain Ramblers

The Gate City Railbenders

The Worship Place

The Silver Drummer Girl

Triad Trombone Ensemble

Triad A Cappella Connection

UNCG Horn + Tuba Choir

UNCG Chariots

Unwind Productions

Sharpe Pursuits/DJ Karaoke

Find out more: Festival of Lights

Tinsel Town

What: Tinsel Town features 50 uniquely decorated trees in the spirit of the holiday season. The trees help raise money for charity and non-profits. You can also vote on your favorite tree!

Dates: Dec. 3 – 31

Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: LeBauer Park in Greensboro

Find out more: Tinsel Town

Peppermint Alley

What: Take a walk along Peppermint Alley and enjoy festive family-friendly holiday decorations. It’s a selfie-lovers dream!

Dates: Dec. 3 – 31

Where: Alley next to Boxcar Arcade at 120 W. Lewis Street in Greensboro

Find out more: Peppermint Alley

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

What: Get ready to rock the holidays with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra! The rock band will perform “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” it follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is the best representative of humanity.

Date: Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $50 - $90

Find out more: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Disney On Ice

What: Join Mickey Mouse and pals on a journey as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

Dates: Dec. 2 – 5

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets: Prices begin at $20

Find out more: Disney on Ice

A Magical Cirque Christmas

What: Have your breath taken away with an evening of performances. Cirque artists along with some of your favorite holiday songs as some of the world’s greatest entertainers come together for the holiday production A Magical Cirque Christmas.

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Where: Tanger Center in Greensboro

Find out more: Tanger Center

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival

What: Features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America. There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary.

When: Nov. 26 – 28

Times:

Fri., Nov. 26 – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 27 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 28 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Find out more: Greensboro Coliseum

HAECO Invitational

What: Get in on the High School basketball action as various teams battle for bragging rights. Teams in the tournament include Dudley High, Greensboro Day, Grimsley High, Northwest Guilford High, Page High, Ragsdale High, Smith High, and Southeast Guilford.

When: Dec. 27 – 29

Tickets: Books (all games) - $20, Individual sessions $10-$15

Where: Greensboro Coliseum

Find out more: HAECO Invitational

Nutcracker In Greensboro

What: Greensboro Ballet's sparkling production of The Nutcracker returns to the stage! The Nutcracker tells the story of young Clara as she and her family celebrate the holiday season with a Christmas party. At the party, her uncle gives her a Nutcracker which becomes the centerpiece of her dreams.

Dates:

Sat., Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

Where: Carolina Theatre located at 310 S. Greene Street, Greensboro

Tickets: Range in price from $20 - $45

Students and children (ages 2-18 or with Student ID), seniors (60+), and the Military save $5 per ticket.

Babes-in-arms (ages 0-23 months that will sit in your lap) are $10

Groups of 10+ tickets get $5 off. Please contact the Box Office at 336-333-2605 to purchase

Find out more: Carolina Theatre

Nutcracker in Winston-Salem

What: The Nutcracker” returns to live performance at the Stevens Center. Students from the schools of Dance, Music and Design & Production collaborate to produce the magical ballet.

Dates: Dec. 10 – 19

Tickets: Prices as low as $25

Where: Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Find out more: Nutcracker in Winston-Salem

Christmas at Bethabara

What: Take a step back in time and see Christmases of the past at Bethabara. See what the Moravians make and celebrate the holiday in their new North Carolina home.

Date: Dec. 4 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Other: Reservations are required and the event is free.

Find out more: Christmas at Bethabara

Christmas at Körner’s Folly

What: Christmas enchantment takes over Körner’s Folly as it’s transformed for the holidays from floor-to-ceiling garland, lights, and the works! You are sure to enjoy a Victorian Christmas by taking part in a historic house tour with 22 rooms fully decorated for the holiday season. Self-guided tours take about an hour and a half to complete. The tour includes storyboard in each room that provides a fascinating history leading to the next stop.

Dates: Nov. 26 – Dec. 31

Körner’s Folly offers self-guided tours to the public on Tuesdays – Sundays, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the last entry at 3 p.m.

Where: Körner’s Folly located at 413 S. Main Street, Kernersville

Tickets:

Adults - $10

Children ages 6-18 - $6

Children 5 and younger are free

Find out more: Körner’s Folly

Santacon Bar Crawl

What: Get warm and toasty at the Otis & Wawa's 6th annual SantaCon fundraiser in Downtown Greensboro. Make sure to dress up in your favorite holiday costume or ugly sweater. Proceeds and donations benefit the Kidsmas Miracle. The crawl includes specials at participating businesses, a Santa Hat, and Event Mug!

Date: Dec. 11 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

