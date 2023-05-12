x
Drive Safe Hampton Roads: Free Lyft rides on Memorial Day weekend

The "757 Sober Ride" initiative aims to curb drunk driving during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Credit: weyo - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — If alcohol is part of your Memorial Day 2023 weekend activities, you should also have a driving plan.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads is once again offering its free "757 Sober Ride" service. People over 21 can get a free or reduced-fare Lyft ride, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

The initiative aims to curb drunk driving. 

"The 14 weeks from Memorial Day to Labor Day have earned the grim title of the '100 Deadliest Days,'" the non-profit organization said in a news release. "Whether you are just meeting a few friends after work or attending a cookout with family, if you plan on using alcohol, never drink and drive while impaired -and never let a friend drive if they show signs of impairment."

A promo code for the deal will be posted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, on Drive Safe Hampton Roads' website. It can be used only during the above-stated period for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads and is subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service.

