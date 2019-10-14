PLANO, Texas — JCPenney is preparing for crowds of shoppers during the upcoming holiday season by hiring as many as 850 seasonal associates throughout Virginia for a variety of store positions.

The company hopes to for a large turnout during National Hiring Day on Oct. 15. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount of up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

The company plans to hire as many as 130 people in Richmond and as many as 175 people in Virginia Beach. Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants, and more.

To fill the seasonal positions, each JCPenney location is hosting an annual National Hiring Day event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m. During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

All skill levels are welcome, and individuals are encouraged to apply online or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks before attending the event.

