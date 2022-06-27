Plan to drink during the Fourth of July weekend? Use Lyft for a sober ride in 3 Hampton Roads cities

The holiday program will apply through the Lyft coverage areas originating within the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you plan on drinking during the Fourth of July weekend, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is partnering with Lyft to offer free or reduced-fare rides in three cities for the 757 Sober Ride program.

Between 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, people 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter a code to get a no-cost (up to $15) ride home. The promo code will be posted at 3 p.m Sunday on Drive Safe Hampton Roads' website.

The holiday program will apply through the Lyft coverage areas originating in the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Williamsburg.

The program comes amid traffic safety issues because of impaired driving that are typical during the Fourth of July. According to Drive Safe Hampton Roads, there were 119 alcohol-related crashes, 66 injuries and two deaths on Virginia's roads between June 30, 2021, and July 4, 2021.

“Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” Kamillah Wood, the director of public policy for community safety at Lyft, said. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft's public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”

While the program is only operating in three cities right now, it will expand to all cities in the Southside and Peninsula, as well as more holidays, in October 2022.