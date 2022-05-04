It's May the 4th! Check out deals to celebrate Star Wars, new shows lined up for 2022

Check out what's been happening in the galaxy far, far away since last May, and get the scoop on some Star Wars discounts to celebrate the day!

NORFOLK, Va. — May the 4th be with you, rebels!

The Star Wars franchise has had a big year for shows set in the galaxy far, far away.

On May 4, 2021, the animated show "The Bad Batch" dropped on Disney+. It follows a group of clone troopers whose mutations have made them elite warriors.

Since then, the streaming platform also gained "Star Wars Visions," an anime-style series of short stories, and "The Book of Boba Fett," a live-action show set in Tatooine with star Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in "Star Wars Episode II -- Attack of the Clones" and has voiced clone troopers in many productions since.

There are no shows or movies set to release this May the 4th, but Disney did drop a trailer for the next project on the docket: the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. The first two episodes of that show are expected to be on Disney+ on May 27.

Disney has announced two other projects that should come out in 2022: "The Bad Batch" season two, and a new series called "Andor." (That's the last name of Cassian Andor, a character in the movie "Rogue One." This show will serve as a prequel for the movie.)

They've also teased "Ahsoka," "The Acolyte" and "Lando" as upcoming shows, but there's no date for when those will come out, yet.

In the meantime, to celebrate the day, here are some May the 4th deals to take advantage of:

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs locations in Norfolk will be offering a free medium sub (with any purchase) for people who are named Luke, Leia or Ben.

The "Name of the Day" changes every day, and it's not always Star Wars themed. You can check to see if you qualify for the deals here.

Amazon

There are discounts on Star Wars shirts, toys, cups, a themed pressure cooker and more on Amazon! Check out the top deals here.

Lego

Luke Skywalker's landspeeder was just released as a Lego kit! Check out deals on other figurines and fictional ships here.

Build-A-Bear