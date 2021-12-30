Portsmouth police ask public to refrain from shooting into the air this New Year's Eve

The department said these actions can cause property damage and endanger the lives of others.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public to refrain from firing guns into the air in celebration of the new year.

In a news release Thursday, a spokeswoman said stray bullets from reckless celebratory gunfire impact homes every year.

That's why they will have officers on patrol this New Year's Eve to address reckless shooting into the air.

The police department said this activity can damage property, endanger the lives of others, and can cause confusion and stress for both first responders and the public.

"There are many ways to celebrate 2022 without endangering the lives of others," Portsmouth police said in the news release.

If you see anyone recklessly firing into the air in celebration, contact the Portsmouth Police Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536.