The cost to fix Thanksgiving dinner is sure to be steep, but there are workarounds

Families hit by inflation are expected to shell out more money this year for a Thanksgiving dinner, when compared to 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Not only are the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal going to cost more this year, but prices for supermarket staples are also on the rise as well.

"This has got to be one of the greatest percentage increases in decades for Thanksgiving," said retired Tidewater Community College Business Administration Peter Shaw.

Shaw estimates the cost for a Thanksgiving dinner this year at 13-15% higher than 2021.

"As they say, spread the purchase of your materials for dinner over weeks or days," Shaw said.

And he said goods like eggs and flour are up more than 40% and 24%, respectively. Canned fruits and vegetables cost about 17% higher than last year, Shaw added. However, he said that option is usually cheaper than fresh produce.

Shoppers will likely also notice higher price tags for poultry, including turkeys. Shaw said avian or bird flu is to blame.

"You're going to have enough turkeys to meet demand. But a lot of them are going to be a lot smaller."

Shaw encourages families to host potluck-style gatherings, to cut a little bit of the cost. And some deep discounts are possible, depending on where you buy.

"A year ago, the big retailers were worried about having enough inventory due to supply chain shortages. This year, they're worried about consumers buying what they've got because they've got a bigger stock... but just affording the price," Shaw said.

Moreover, executives at Walmart are rolling back prices on holiday food items until December 26. Meanwhile, Aldi has reverted to 2019 prices on some key ingredients for the Thanksgiving feast.

This year, local food banks are also expecting to serve an influx of people for their Thanksgiving meal giveaways.