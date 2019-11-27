VIRGINIA, USA — Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful and surrounded by loved ones.

Organizations throughout Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks communities are coming together to offer free Thanksgiving meals.

13News Now tracked down all of the places offering meals in the area on Thursday, November 28.

Virginia

Chesapeake

Buffalow Family & Friends Thanksgiving Community Day Dinner is holding the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Community Day Dinner from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 19th Street and B Street. Click here to reserve a spot.

Hampton

JBLE Langley AFB Chapel is welcoming individuals for dinner and fellowship on Thanksgiving day. The event is from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1793 First Street in Hampton. RSVP to the event here.

Norfolk

Burrows Memorial Baptist Church is inviting the community who are without family in the area during this holiday season to join their Church Family for Thanksgiving Dinner. The event is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1539 Johnston Road in Norfolk. Please call to make a reservation 757-853-2897 or 757274-9644.

New Life Christian Center is preparing a full meal with all of the fixings. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3921 Pleasant Avenue. They are still looking for volunteers for the serving line. Interested volunteers should call the church office at (757)227-9674

Norview Baptist Church and Norview Baptist Students are hosting dinner from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The free community-wide meal is for those wanting to escape from the family, friends, or cooking at 1127 Norview Avenue. Click here for a ticket.

O'Connor Brewing Co. is hosting thanksgiving Dinner for our neighbors in need. The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is at the brewery located at 211 W 24th Street. Click here for details.

Third Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 8065 Carlton Street in Norfolk.

Portsmouth

Thanksgiving Dinner Feeding at 309 County Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To confirm your attendance please contact Kimberly Wimbish 757-309-8227.

Virginia Beach

Village Church, VA is holding a free event for all to either dine-in or have dinner to go. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call or text Mrs. Cheryl Nettingham for further information at (757) 450-8368 or via email cnettingham@gmail.com.

North Carolina

Kitty Hawk

Shipwrecks Taphouse & Grill and Beach Food Pantry are hosting a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All are welcome to receive a free traditional turkey day dinner plate with tea or coffee and a dessert. The organizations are aking for a food or monetary donation to support the Beach Food Pantry.

Manteo

Avenue Grille OBX partnered with Mt Olivet UMC Youth Ministries for their Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant is hosting a community dinner at Avenue where all money raised will be donated to The Food Pantry. They will be serving Chef Thomas’ version of a traditional Thanksgiving Meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please call ahead for reservation at 252-473-4800. No donation necessary, just accepted if you wish.

Ocracoke

Ocracoke Community Members, Ocracoke Disaster Relief, and Liberty Christian Fellowship invite those who live on the island to share Thanksgiving dinner and a small Oyster Roast together, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at The Berkley Barn. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite sides and desserts, to complete the meal and share their traditions. Click here for the details.

