NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- School is officially out and summer is in session! Across Hampton Roads, many kids are heading off to summer camp. In extreme heat, staff members want to make sure they're staying cool.

"Keeping our kids indoors, we're keeping them hydrated, making sure that our parents know to bring sunscreen, we tell them to bring hats, we tell them to bring water bottles even though we have water breaks all the time," said Carla Casimir, camp leader at the Kroc Center in Norfolk.

She said if kids are allowed to go outside, it's up to 30 minutes max. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are more susceptible to extreme temperatures and are less able to regulate their body temperature.

As temperatures soar, so does the risk for a heat-related injury. Even playgrounds can pose risk in the summer heat.

If kids can't come to camp and are stuck inside, it's all about getting creative.

"One of my kids, just last summer, they had tent day. So their parents set up a whole bunch of tents and pretty much just had a reading corner, a TV corner, and board games, and invited all their little neighborhood friends," said Casimir.

