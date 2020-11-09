Have you thought about these less obvious pandemic changes?

NORFOLK, Va. — We’ve talked a lot about the effect of the pandemic on bars, restaurants, workplaces, and schools, but there are several less obvious changes that may not have crossed your mind.
Here are some examples…
- Blowing out birthday candles: it’s a cherished tradition we all get to do once a year, but has it turned from good luck to bad form? Think about the droplets and germs spread from that one, prideful exhale.
- Free samples: they’re a chance for us to try something new and shake up our typical grocery list. We love them, right? Maybe not after six months of self-isolation and a new-found fear of close contact.
- Dancing at clubs and bars: for some people dancing is love language and how they connect and meet people out on the town. But dancing with strangers is also in direct violation of the six-feet rule of social distancing.
- Ball pits: jumping into a sea of colorful, plastic, 3-inch spheres was almost a rite of passage when you were a child. But the idea may give some parents anxiety just thinking about their child sinking into a pit of germs.