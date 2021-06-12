Norfolk's Taphouse Grill is raising awareness to prevent date rape

It comes after several people claim they may have been roofied while at the restaurant. Taphouse owner Adelaide Rooney is on high alert.



“It’s just a really horrendous thing to do another person," said Rooney.



In a Facebook post, the owners of the Taphouse grill owners said they're aware of several reported incidents around the Ghent area of women who experienced symptoms after a night out matching the drug known as the “date rape drug."



“This has not been something we have ever had happen at Taphouse as long as I’ve been here," said Rooney.



Rooney explained that some women came forward last week who believe someone put drugs in their drinks.



“Watch out for each other, that's really an important part of this and that's how we were able to make sure that the people that were having an issue here the other night were able to get home safe," said Rooney.



Rooney said they're looking through their surveillance cameras from that night.



“We’ve been going through the video footage work a fine-tooth comb and if we see any correlation between the two people that we had concerns on Thursday and that’s something we would act on," said Rooney.



Rooney said new protective measures will be put in place at bar as a result of this incident.



“We’re looking into stocking testing strips and drink covers that can help with this issue," said Rooney.



Rooney’s message is reminding people who are finally getting out of their homes to remember safety issues still exist.



“If we can keep an eye out for each other, then that’s the most important thing," said Rooney.