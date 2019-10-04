VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control is working with an exotic cat's owner to try and capture the pet.

According to Brian Hankins, Rocky went missing from his home in Kitty Hawk back in October. He's been trying to capture the cat over the last six months.

There's a GPS tracker on Rocky's collar, but the batteries have since died.

Hankins said data from the tracker showed Rocky, who can travel up to 20 miles a day, has been traveling back and forth between Virginia Beach and Kitty Hawk.

The latest sighting of Rocky was in the 2300 block of Shore Drive around 8:15 Wednesday morning. Animal Control searched the area and found tracks, but couldn't locate the cat.

Virginia Beach Animal Control put out a call to the owner Wednesday and Hankins responded. He'll be traveling to Virginia Beach to help Animal Control try to locate and capture the cat.

The cat is believed to weigh about 25 pounds and has long legs, making it about 25 inches tall at the shoulders.

The feline was wearing two collars.

Animal Control does not suggest the public approach or interact with the animal. It is encouraged to call Animal Control dispatch at (757)385-5000 and report the location information for an officer to respond.

This type of cat is known to eat small rodents such as mice and squirrels as well as small birds.