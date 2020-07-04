'Pick your own' farm stands endure change during the pandemic

We spoke to Mike Cullipher of Cullipher Farm to hear how he and his workers are adapting to change through the COVID-19 outbreak.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — During the COVID-19 outbreak, many farmers are still out in the fields doing their day-to-day work, but that work involves wearing gloves, which are in high demand due to the pandemic and that's putting a strain on farm production.

Not to mention that in the month of April, the strawberry season begins and while many look forward to fresh fruits and veggies during these warmer months. Huge events that surround these seasons, like the "Pungo Strawberry Festival," are being cancelled to prevent large gatherings and slow the spread of the virus.

Farmers like Mike Cullipher of Cullipher Farm shared how this outbreak has changed his daily routine in farming.

"We have decided to start the season with a 'no-pick-your-own' operation. We'll essentially be like restaurants with curbside service," Cullipher explained. "Everything will be pre-ordered and bought ahead of time through our website. We just don't want to expose ourselves or the customers to swiping credit cards or making cash exchanges, so everything is going to be done via phone or through the internet."

Cullipher also mentioned that due to the shortage of personal protective equipment, picking our own veggies and crops isn't feasible right now at his farm for the public.

"If all of our customers are expected to wear gloves and there is already a short supply, that just puts more of a strain on the supply chain of gloves and masks," Cullipher said.

However, there is some good news on the horizon. Even though this pandemic is in its prime right now, that's not stopping Cullipher Farm from producing all the crops we love during the spring and upcoming summer months.