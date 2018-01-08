VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Shake Shack is coming to Virginia Beach!

The fast-food burger joint will be a part of a new redevelopment at the Columbus Village shopping center, just off of Columbus Drive. and Main Street.

Shoppers like Michele Casone are excited about the new addition.

"It gives me incentive to want to come down and try different places. I was excited to see Williams-Sonoma and the Pottery Barn just open up recently,” said Casone.

Some of the current retailers at Columbus Village include Ulta, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, and F.Y.E.

The burger joint is expected to attract more people to Town Center. It'll be the first to open in the Hampton Roads area.

Michelle Chapleau, Business Development Coordinator at Virginia Beach Department of Economic Development, anticipates it’ll draw in more Millennials.

"Our ability to attract and retain the Millennial group is vital to the future of Virginia Beach, so Shake Shack really adds to that component to make it a true live, work, and play environment," said Chapleau.

An opening date for the fast food restaurant has not been set just yet.

The redevelopment comes after real estate company Armada Hoffler purchased Columbus Village, making it part of Town Center, back in 2015.

The acquisition allowed Town Center to expand further east toward Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Since 2002 up to now, Armada Hoffler has invested nearly $500 million toward Town Center. Additionally, there's been $108 million in public investment.

The company's CEO, Lou Haddad, sees upward movement for the project. In a statement to 13News Now, he said:

“Shake Shack is the first tenant to commit to lease space in what will ultimately be a redeveloped Columbus Village shopping center at the Town Center of Virginia Beach. We are in discussions with a number of other tenants, inclusive of the existing occupants, and expect to finalize plans for enhancing the center later this year.”

Kristyn Clark, Senior Manager of Brand Communications at Shake Shack, said, “Yes, Shake Shack is coming to Virginia Beach – we can’t wait! The Shack will be located at 296 Constitution Drive in Columbus Village shopping center in the Town Center of Virginia Beach. Those are all the details I have to share at the moment. Will circle back when we have more.”

Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma recently opened in Town Center.

© 2018 WVEC