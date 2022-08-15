Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war

It all began with the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach calling out the Haygood Skating Center for some friendly competition on August 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020.

If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign.

It keeps on changing, all while making tongue-in-cheek comments towards other local businesses.

And other businesses are responding with their own signs, bringing joy and humor to the community.

It all began with the Cinema Café in Virginia Beach calling out the Haygood Skating Center for some friendly competition on Aug. 12.

The popular place to skate is owned by Shaggy, who is known for his radio personality and DJ status on z104.5.

From there, other businesses began to insert themselves into the friendly feud into what can be best described as a glorious flurry of activity: