North Carolina woman wins $1,000 a day for life, plans to start ministry to help others

Imagine winning $1,000 every day, or $365,000 a year - for life.
That's the reality for a Winston-Salem woman who just won $1,000 a Day For Life on a $2 lottery ticket.
Damian Zepponi bought three $2 Quick Pick tickets at the Food Lion on Yadkinville Road in Pfafftown on Thursday, the day of the drawing. Her second ticket matched all six winning numbers, beating odds of 1 in 30.8 million.
“I couldn’t do anything,” she said, “but sit and cry and be amazed.”
Zepponi had the option of receiving $365,000 a year guaranteed for the rest of her life or taking a lump sum of $5.7 million in cash.
She chose the lump sum and after state and federal taxes, she took home $4,068,127.
Zepponi says she plans to invest the money. She also wants to start a ministry to help others. And she also wants to take a family vacation with her three kids and four grandkids.
