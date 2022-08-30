A new option: Cox Communications launching mobile services in Hampton Roads

"Pay as you Gig" will simply charge you for the data you use, instead of charging a traditional rate that could cause you to overpay for what you don't use.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 27, 2022.

If you're a local resident, chances are you have Cox for your internet and TV services. Now, they're expanding to offer cellphone plans.

On Monday, Cox Communications announced in a news release that they would be doing a pilot launch of Cox Mobile in three of their markets.

Hampton Roads is one of them, while the other two are Omaha, Nebraska, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We’ve done extensive research to understand what our customers want and expect from their mobile provider,” said Cox Communications president Mark Greatrex in the announcement statement.

“Cox Mobile gives our customers what they asked for – a simple, flexible and reliable mobile experience wherever they go.”

You'll be able to choose from two data options to pair with unlimited talk and text -- "Pay as you Gig" or "Gig Unlimited."

"Pay as you Gig" will simply charge you for the data you use, instead of charging a traditional rate that could cause you to overpay for what you don't use.