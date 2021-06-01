Norfolk restaurant owner urges community to take it easy on businesses that lifted restrictions

It's not easy for everyone to see maskless faces and tighter spaces.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many restaurant owners got rid of social distancing signs and added more tables over the weekend as restrictions lifted across the state.

“It’s been over a year -- March of last year -- since we have had the bar open,” said Streats owner Neil Boden. “The bar has been open now since this past Friday.”

At Streats, Boden is finally breaking out more tables and chairs.

“Kind of surreal and weird in the beginning,” Boden said. “But I think people were looking forward to it, they welcomed it and we got a good response.”

The state lifted capacity and social distancing restrictions on Friday, and the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people two weeks before that.

“Luckily, all of my staff are vaccinated,” Boden said. “So, I don’t require them to wear a mask. Hopefully, customers don’t feel uncomfortable.”

But some people do feel uncomfortable. Boden recently took to Facebook urging people to give businesses a break! He said he’s seen too many negative comments on social media against the lifted rules.

“Some people hear misinformation, and they don’t know what all the rules are necessary,” Boden said. “Some people do, and they still get a little negative.”

Business owners have the freedom to decide how they’ll proceed.

Signs at Press 626 in Norfolk clearly state masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests.

“So, people know when they come out to a restaurant what is expected and not expected,” said Press 626 Manager John Tise.

Tise said moving forward, it’s about respect.

“My servers have even gone as far as to put their masks on at a table with guests that have their masks on out of the sheer respect that they gave us last year,” Tise said.

Both restaurants have plenty of outdoor seating, to keep all guests comfortable.

“I think right now that is what we need to understand is some people it is going to take a little longer to get past this mentally,” Tise said.

Not everyone will choose to live life restriction-free overnight.

“This is something we had to adjust to and that we have to adjust away from,” said CEO of Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center Kurt Hooks.

Hooks said masks are also a psychological tool.

“It needs to be an individual decision,” Hooks said. “Having that mask has not just been a physical barrier to help prevent spread and transmission. It has been a psychological tool. Something we tangibly feel we have control with.”

He encourages people to test out the new rules, but at their own pace.

“Information is your friend,” Hooks said. “Pay attention to what is being changed in terms of restrictions and where those apply, be aware, plan ahead.”

2020 was filled with uncertainty.

“We are lucky that our customer base has continued to support us,” Boden said. “And we hung on by a thread.”

But Boren hopes the months ahead bring customers, old and new, through his door.

“Thankfully now things are opening back up, so we look forward to seeing more people,” Boden said.