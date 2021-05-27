No more capacity limits for Hampton Roads hotel venues, event spaces

Governor Ralph Northam pulled back capacity and distancing restrictions. That’s bittersweet news for venue, hotel owners who are short staffed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over the last 15 months, event spaces in Hampton Roads have sat empty or were used by a few, but starting on Friday, it’s time to celebrate again!

Governor Ralph Northam is lifting all capacity and social distancing guidelines.

Most Virginia Beach hotels are booked up, or close to it, for Memorial Day Weekend.

“Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: we are sold out,” said Tino DeStefano.

That’s bittersweet for the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront general manager, who says his staff is already stretched thin.

“We are maybe at around 47 percent at where we should be,” DeStefano said. “I really need 550 people, 600 people to operate during the summer season.”

Starting this weekend, he’ll need staff for big weddings and events. The Hilton has multiple ballrooms and meeting spaces.

“This space pretty much sat dark as we say for the better part of nine months,” DeStefano said. “Until we were able to do small groups.”

The state is lifting all restrictions, but that means finding another 30 servers.

“Doing banquets, we need more staff as far as culinary, we need staff to be able to wait on them,” DeStefano said. “That is going to be a challenge trying to get staff back.”

Venue owners are also having trouble with vendors.

“So even from getting rental items, it is very difficult,” said Virginia Beach Entertainment and Event Venue owner Rosetta Ciconta. “To booking a photographer to even a florist, a lot of them have stepped back.”

Ciconta is ready to see the Virginia Beach Entertainment and Event Venue shine.

“To see my venue not empty and to see the tables, chairs, and all of that, it is just a good feeling,” Ciconta said.

She also needs more staff to make the magic happen.

Starting May 30, the VEC will require benefit applicants to report their hiring contacts as they search for work.

Both business owners hope that helps.

“It will encourage those that are looking for employment to really follow through,” Ciconta said.

“I think it is time to get back to work,” DeStefano said. “The longer you stay home, the more that detriment it is to you and the whole community.”

While staffing is a struggle, DeStefano said he and his staff are picking up extra responsibilities to make sure guests enjoy their stay.

“At a full-service Hilton, you expect full service, so we still have to provide that,” DeStefano said. “We will make it through until we hire more people.”

The Virginia Beach Hotel Association President told us they need to fill close to 1,000 positions across the city.

He said the next big job fair is June 20 at Tidewater Community College.