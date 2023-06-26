NSU, Black BRAND launch professional development program for underserved women

The "Women Who Lead" program is designed to support the career needs of primarily low- and moderate-income minority women seeking greater access to opportunity.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University (NSU) and the nonprofit organization Black BRAND are partnering together for a 12-week professional development accelerator to help underserved women.

The goal is to change how minority women are selected, included and hired for job opportunities across Hampton Roads.

"Through exposing the region's assets, providing professional mentorship, and connecting participants with certification and other development programs, Women Who Lead aims to reduce brain drain in Hampton Roads by upskilling the region's underdeveloped talent and creating a pipeline to career and contract opportunities," NSU wrote in a news release.

"We actually believe that helping to alleviate brain drain in Hampton Roads is really about developing talent that otherwise would not get access to the resources, the services that we're providing through this 12 week program," Blair Durham, the Co-Founder of Black Brands told us.

To kick off the new program, the university hosted an event Monday morning at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center.