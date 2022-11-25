x
Small Business

How you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Hampton Roads

There are plenty of small businesses to check out this Saturday. Most notably, there will be events in the ViBe District, Downtown Norfolk and Old Towne Portsmouth.
Credit: supamotion - stock.adobe.com
CU we are open sign hanging on the entrance door of a small cafe. Small business concept

NORFOLK, Va. — This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and there are plenty of small businesses to explore in Hampton Roads. Here's where you can shop locally in the 757 this weekend:

ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach

The ViBe Creative District nonprofit is hosting an event to celebrate small businesses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in ViBe Park. 

More than 75 small businesses are participating in the event and offering specials, discounts and other incentives. 

There's also going to be a scavenger hunt, where you could win the grand prize totaling over $1,000 in gifts from participating businesses.

Downtown Norfolk

You can check out small businesses in Downtown Norfolk at Selden Market this Saturday. 

You can check out the following on Saturday:

  • Free shopping list of Downtown's independent retailers and restaurants
  • Free Shop Small totes and stickers
  • Early shopper giveaways
  • Visits with Santa from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Gift Wrap Station from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The final day of The Great Hot Cocoa War

For more information, click here.

Olde Towne Portsmouth

Finally, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday in Olde Towne Portsmouth.

The first 50 shoppers at the Portsmouth Welcome Center will get a "swag bag."

There will also be special sales and pop-up shops along the High Street corridor. Moreover, the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market will have 50 vendors on the corner of High & Court Streets. 

