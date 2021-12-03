Small businesses turn to e-commerce during pandemic

While online shopping has been steadily increasing even before 2020, the pandemic pushed it into overdrive.

NORFOLK, Va. — After many local retail stores in all different types of industries were forced to close last year, a new push began for small businesses to embrace e-commerce.

While online shopping has been steadily increasing even before 2020, the pandemic pushed it into overdrive: online sales jumped almost 40 percent by the end of the first quarter last year.

Locally, the Retail Alliance surveyed small businesses to see changes in e-commerce since the pandemic started.

59 percent of local businesses say they didn’t have an e-commerce store before COVID-19. Almost 33 percent say they created an online store during the pandemic. Of those that had existing online stores, more than half expanded their digital services for customers.